Cape Girardeau County has been awarded federal funds through the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management

Agency (FEMA). The funding totals $23,102 and comes from the

Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 41. These

funds are used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the

county. Qualifying agencies are asked to apply for the program. local

agencies chosen to receive funds must: be not for profits or government

organizations be eligible to receive federal funds. have a Unique Entity

Identifier

