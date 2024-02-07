Cape Girardeau County has been awarded federal funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Agency (FEMA). The funding totals $23,102 and comes from the
Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 41. These
funds are used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the
county. Qualifying agencies are asked to apply for the program. local
agencies chosen to receive funds must: be not for profits or government
organizations be eligible to receive federal funds. have a Unique Entity
Identifier