During their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center
Communications gave the city two quotes: one for $399 a month and a $125,000
installation fee, another for a three-year contract of $1,500 a month and no
installation fee. The commissioners unanimously voted for the second option. The
money will come from the county’s emergency management budget.