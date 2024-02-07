During their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 5, Cape Girardeau County

commissioners approved an Ethernet fiber cable for the Cape Girardeau County

Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The Southeast Missourian reports that Ritter

Communications gave the city two quotes: one for $399 a month and a $125,000

installation fee, another for a three-year contract of $1,500 a month and no

installation fee. The commissioners unanimously voted for the second option. The

money will come from the county’s emergency management budget.

