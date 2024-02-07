Menu

Missouri has about 300 people sitting in a county jail awaiting treatment to become competent to stand trial. That’s according to Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn. She says the state is reviewing alternatives to clear up the traffic jam of patients awaiting the appropriate treatment setting.

She says Missouri also has three-hundred beds dedicated to treating sex
offenders and the state will review what other states are doing to relieve
capacity issues among those patients.

