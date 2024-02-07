Southeast Missouri State University has teamed up with St. Louis-based Arsenal

Business Growth (ABG) to create a new business venture. ABG will occupy the second

floor of SEMO’s Catapult Creative House in downtown Cape Girardeau and have

different full-time, part-time and internship positions. The company specializes in

business solutions such as sales and video development. They plan to hire 12 to 20

sales development interns. These roles will be tailored to current SEMO students with

the potential to become full-time workers after graduation.

