Southeast Missouri State University has teamed up with St. Louis-based Arsenal
Business Growth (ABG) to create a new business venture. ABG will occupy the second
floor of SEMO’s Catapult Creative House in downtown Cape Girardeau and have
different full-time, part-time and internship positions. The company specializes in
business solutions such as sales and video development. They plan to hire 12 to 20
sales development interns. These roles will be tailored to current SEMO students with
the potential to become full-time workers after graduation.