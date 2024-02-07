The Cape Girardeau County general municipal election is coming up on

Tuesday, April 2 so let’s get you some info you need. The polls will be open

that day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Cape Girardeau County offices in

Jackson and Cape Girardeau will be open for voting. Voted absentee

ballots must be in the office by 7 p.m. on election day. You can fill out an

absentee ballot starting Tuesday, February 20. You can absentee vote at

the Cape Girardeau County Administrative building in Jackson or Cape

Girardeau. If youre not registered to vote, the last day to register is

Wednesday, March 6. You can also register online.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!