The Cape Girardeau County general municipal election is coming up on Tuesday, April 2
Jackson and Cape Girardeau will be open for voting. Voted absentee
ballots must be in the office by 7 p.m. on election day. You can fill out an
absentee ballot starting Tuesday, February 20. You can absentee vote at
the Cape Girardeau County Administrative building in Jackson or Cape
Girardeau. If youre not registered to vote, the last day to register is
Wednesday, March 6. You can also register online.