A murder suspect pleaded not guilty in court and and is due back in court

today. Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of

first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of North Handy on

November 12. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety found

Anthony Evans, of Sikeston, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Easton allegedly shot Evans and then took a bag of pot from him.

