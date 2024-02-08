A murder suspect pleaded not guilty in court and and is due back in court today.
A murder suspect pleaded not guilty in court and and is due back in court
today. Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of
first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of North Handy on
November 12. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety found
Anthony Evans, of Sikeston, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Easton allegedly shot Evans and then took a bag of pot from him.