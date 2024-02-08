A record store in downtown Cape Girardeau is celebrating Black History

Month by highlighting artists who have made an impact around the world.

Every Tuesday this month, the music played at Spectrum Record Lounge

will only be from Black artists, ranging from hip-hop and rap, to jazz and

afrobeat, to soul and R&B. On Bob Marley’s birthday, February 6 th , the kick

off listening session as a day full of dub and reggae. The Black History

Month listening session will take place every Tuesday for the rest of

February.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!