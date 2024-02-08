A record store in downtown Cape Girardeau is celebrating Black History Month
Month by highlighting artists who have made an impact around the world.
Every Tuesday this month, the music played at Spectrum Record Lounge
will only be from Black artists, ranging from hip-hop and rap, to jazz and
afrobeat, to soul and R&B. On Bob Marley’s birthday, February 6 th , the kick
off listening session as a day full of dub and reggae. The Black History
Month listening session will take place every Tuesday for the rest of
February.