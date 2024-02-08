Attorney General files criminal charges against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed four criminal charges against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. There is also civil action seeking to remove him from office. Jordan is charged with three felony counts of providing false information to vital records, along with one misdemeanor count of stealing without consent. He is accused of taking money from a dead man’s wallet during a welfare check in April 2023 and making false statements on three death certificates that he filed with the state. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also filed a Writ of Quo Warranto seeking to remove Jordan from office. The civil action contains seven counts based largely on the criminal cases. It details the stealing allegation, along with allegations that Coroner Jordan knowingly made false statements on several death certificates, his failure to investigate causes of death and failure to collect blood at fatal crash scenes. Finally, it describes Jordan’s solicitation of business for a funeral home–and sending a body to a funeral home despite the wishes of a family.

