Dads… it’s time to take your best girl out for dinner and dancing.
Dads… it’s time to take your best girl out for dinner and dancing. The 16th
annual Father-Daughter Dance is happening Valentine’s Day weekend,
Saturday February 17 th from 6 to 9pm at the Osage Centre in Cape
Girardeau. Fathers and daughters of all ages are welcome and tickets are
available at the Osage Centre and must be bought ahead of time. Tickets
will not be sold on the day of the event. Register before February 10 th and
it’s $15 per person, after it’s $25.