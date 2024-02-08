Dads… it’s time to take your best girl out for dinner and dancing. The 16th

annual Father-Daughter Dance is happening Valentine’s Day weekend,

Saturday February 17 th from 6 to 9pm at the Osage Centre in Cape

Girardeau. Fathers and daughters of all ages are welcome and tickets are

available at the Osage Centre and must be bought ahead of time. Tickets

will not be sold on the day of the event. Register before February 10 th and

it’s $15 per person, after it’s $25.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!