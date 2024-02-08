OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING official new release

On February 07, 2024, at approximately 8:33 p.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a FLOCK alert about a vehicle that was being driven by a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting from another jurisdiction. At approximately 8:37 p.m. officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2100-Block of William. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and a pursuit ensued. Other responding officers positioned themselves at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to deploy stop sticks to

quickly and safely terminate the pursuit. As the suspect vehicle approached the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, the suspect turned and drove head-on with oncoming traffic driving east in the westbound lanes in order to avoid the stop sticks the officers deployed. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle across the bridge into Illinois and after a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle became stuck in a field. The suspect barricaded himself in the vehicle with a firearm and refused to follow commands given by officers. The suspect then raised the firearm at officers, and multiple officers fired rounds into the

vehicle striking the suspect. There is no current threat to the public regarding this incident and no officers were injured. The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.

