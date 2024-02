People can head to downtown Cape Girardeau to jam out to local and

regional artists performing in the “CGMO Rock Show.” One Saturday a

month for the next six months, music lovers can get tickets to see rock

bands play at the Rude Dog Pub. Tickets are $7 at the door for ages 21

and up.

