Suspect in shooting of Granite City officer dies in gunfire exchange with police

Granite City Police officers were at the 2400 block of Delmar around 10 pm when a suspect started shooting at them. One officer was struck with a through-and-through wound. The officer was treated and released. The Granite City Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that 39-year old Donald J. Friese was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon. Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Friese was found by authorities in Alexander County, Ill. The United Marshal Service, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Girardeau Police Department and ISP located him on IL 146 at Virginia Street in East Cape Girardeau. He then tried to drive through a field getting stuck. He barricaded himself in his vehicle and fired shots at the police. Multiple officers returned fire, resulting in Friese’s death. No area officers were injured by the exchange. All lanes of IL146 were closed and traffic is being routed to IL 3. The Emerson Bridge reopened early this morning. The investigation is still active at this time.

