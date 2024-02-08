The state senate is considering a bill from Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin that would protect Missouri’s power grid. Under the bill, utility companies would be required to replace an energy source prior to a power plant’s closure. O’Laughlin expresses concern about what electric generation looks like in the future…
The proposal requires a utility to make the replacing infrastructure fully
operational by the time the power plant is shut down. Henry Robertson with
the Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club opposes the bill because it would
“strand Missouri in a world of vanishing centralized power plants.”