A quick detour and you can still walk the Ridgetop Trail. The Missouri

Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s

walkway access to Ridgetop Trail will be blocked by construction starting

February 17th. According to manager, Laci Prucinsky, the Ridgetop Trail

will still be accessible by walking through the grass, or by using the Nature

Center’s rear door. You also won’t be able to park on the northeast side of

the center because of the construction work. The Cape Nature Center will

still be open and you can use the side entrance to get in. Work should be

wrapped up by February 24 th .

