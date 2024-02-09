A quick detour and you can still walk the Ridgetop Trail.
A quick detour and you can still walk the Ridgetop Trail. The Missouri
Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s
walkway access to Ridgetop Trail will be blocked by construction starting
February 17th. According to manager, Laci Prucinsky, the Ridgetop Trail
will still be accessible by walking through the grass, or by using the Nature
Center’s rear door. You also won’t be able to park on the northeast side of
the center because of the construction work. The Cape Nature Center will
still be open and you can use the side entrance to get in. Work should be
wrapped up by February 24 th .