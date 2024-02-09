Edwin ‘Pete” Rhodes is a man to be celebrated.
still manages the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, and he just turned 91!
State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family to celebrate
Tuesday. He took the job at the VFW 30 years ago after he retired until they
could find someone to replace him and they never did. Rhodes said it’s been
his reason to keep going. “I enjoy people, and this here, this here is what
kept me alive. It gives me some reason to get up and get out of the house
instead of laying around,” he said.