The final numbers are in and he 18th annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge

has raised more than 55-thousand dollars for the athletes of Special

Olympics Missouri [[SOMO]]. Organizers of the Plunge still hope to raise an

additional 10-thousand dollars to reach the goal of 66-thousand dollars.

