The state senate debated a bill that would stop state fund from going toPlanned Parenthood or other abortion providers in Missouri. The proposalto deny reimbursements from MO HealthNet comes while money stoppedgoing to Planned Parenthood about two years ago. Arnold Republican Mary Elizabeth Coleman is the bill’s sponsor…
Abortion is banned in Missouri, except in cases of medical emergencies.
Coleman’s bill received harsh criticism from Democrats, including Tracy
McCreery who wanted exceptions to be made for cases of rape or incest.
The Senate has not yet voted on the bill.