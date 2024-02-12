Contractor crews will be installing new signage along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Scott, New Madrid, and Pemiscot Counties, initiating reduced shoulders.
Contractor crews will be installing new signage along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau,
Scott, New Madrid, and Pemiscot Counties, initiating reduced shoulders. The work is
scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting, on February 13
through the 16th and February 19 through the 23rd.
Drivers should exercise caution as they approach the work zones, which will be clearly
marked with signage.