Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft offer convenient transportation options, but

local drivers are advocating for better wages for their work.

Some drivers in the area are planning to participate in the National Day of Protest on

February 14 by not providing rides that day.

The primary concern for drivers is low wages. A Lyft representative stated that the

company is committed to enhancing the driver experience. They mentioned that this

month, Lyft has introduced a range of new initiatives and commitments designed to

boost driver earnings and transparency.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!