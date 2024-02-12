The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced that 17 youth organizations

spanning Missouri have been granted the 2024 Building Our American Communities

grants. Among the recipients are five Missouri FFA chapters and 12 Missouri 4-H clubs,

all of whom have secured funds for their community service endeavors this year.

Each of the awardees for 2024 will be granted $500 to support their projects.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!