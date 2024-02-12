The senate could debate whether to make it tougher to approve a vote of the people this week. The Missouri Freedom Caucus, a small faction of Republican lawmakers, spent the first month of the legislative session holding up business until their priorities pass through the chamber, namely changes to voter-approved initiative petitions. Republican Bill Eigel, a prominent member of the caucus says a bill is likely going to be debated on Tuesday…
Under current law, it takes a simple majority to change the state constitution – that same
simple majority is what led to recreational marijuana being legalized and the expansion
of Medicaid healthcare for low-income people.