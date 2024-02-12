Tickets for the upcoming Cape Anime Con are now available for purchase. The event

will be held on March 9 and 10.

This exciting event will be held at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau and

will feature a wide array of activities including a cosplay contest, gaming tournaments,

special guests, and the Cape Idol-Fest concert.

Cape Events has revealed their third guest appearance for Cape Anime Con in March.

Voice actor Josh Martin will be in attendance throughout the weekend.