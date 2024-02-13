A former principal at Scott County Central High School is facing an assault charge after

two separate incidents that involved a student. The victim reported the incident in

October of last year saying principal John Mark Jones touched her inappropriately while

explaining the school’s dress code. Jones told the victim that her jeans weren’t

compliant with the new dress code. Jones proceeded to grab her leg with his fingers on

her inner thigh and poke his finger in the hole on her jeans, touching her exposed skin.

The entire thing was caught on video. The student reported the incident to a resource

officer.

