County and city gas prices jumped up a lot over the last week
County and city gas prices jumped up a lot over the last week, while
national and state prices stayed the same. The average cost for regular
gas has jumped 5 cents in Cape Girardeau County, 7 cents in Perry County
and 8 cents in Scott County. On a municipal level, prices have risen in
Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City. The national regular
fuel price has risen 2 cents to an average of $3.17 per gallon. In Missouri,
the average fell just 1 cent to $2.80 a gallon. Hawaii still has the most
expensive average regular fuel cost, as it has for several weeks, at $4.70 a
gallon. Oklahoma’s is the lowest, averaging around $2.68 a gallon.