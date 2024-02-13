County and city gas prices jumped up a lot over the last week, while

national and state prices stayed the same. The average cost for regular

gas has jumped 5 cents in Cape Girardeau County, 7 cents in Perry County

and 8 cents in Scott County. On a municipal level, prices have risen in

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City. The national regular

fuel price has risen 2 cents to an average of $3.17 per gallon. In Missouri,

the average fell just 1 cent to $2.80 a gallon. Hawaii still has the most

expensive average regular fuel cost, as it has for several weeks, at $4.70 a

gallon. Oklahoma’s is the lowest, averaging around $2.68 a gallon.

