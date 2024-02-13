Imagine being a Chiefs fan and actually GOING to the Super bowl
Imagine being a Chiefs fan and actually GOING to the Super bowl with your
buddies to see your team win. Cape Girardeau’s Dave Jackson did just
that, his buddies being his son and grandsons. He said he bought tickets a
while ago, before he even knew who was playing in the Big Game, and
Jackson said it was the best time they ever had. Besides having great
seats and seeing his team win, Jackson got to see the game with the
people he loves most.