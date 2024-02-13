Imagine being a Chiefs fan and actually GOING to the Super bowl with your

buddies to see your team win. Cape Girardeau’s Dave Jackson did just

that, his buddies being his son and grandsons. He said he bought tickets a

while ago, before he even knew who was playing in the Big Game, and

Jackson said it was the best time they ever had. Besides having great

seats and seeing his team win, Jackson got to see the game with the

people he loves most.

