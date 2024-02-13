Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt has teamed up with Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to create a Senate Epilepsy Caucus. It will serve as a group of advocates for those with epilepsy – to promote research and legislation on their behalf. Schmitt announced the effort Monday, and his very personal connection to the issue
The Senate Epilepsy Caucus will work to advance data, research, and
innovation to better understand and treat those with epilepsy and promote
the needs of people with epilepsy through legislation and other efforts: