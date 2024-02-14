Menu

A tax relief package sponsored by southeastern Missouri CongressmanJason Smith is waiting to be considered by the U.S. Senate. The bill wouldexpand the size of the child tax credit for a 3-year period and allowbusinesses to immediately deduct investments for research anddevelopment. Smith says it would help families crushed by inflation:

The bill would also eliminate double taxation that exists for American
businesses that have a presence in Taiwan. The U.S. House passed the
bill on a large bipartisan vote, 357 to 70.

