A woman charged in the death of her 1-month-old baby faced a Jackson County

judge for the first time. Mariah Thomas, 25, whose bond was set at $200

thousand dollars, was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and take any

medication she’s been prescribed. Police responded to the home where Thomas

lived on Friday afternoon. They found her 1 month old daughter with severe

burns and unresponsive. Thomas told the police that she put the baby down for a

nap, but put her in the oven by mistake, instead of the crib.

