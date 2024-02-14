A woman charged in the death of her 1-month-old baby faced a Jackson County judge for the first time
judge for the first time. Mariah Thomas, 25, whose bond was set at $200
thousand dollars, was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and take any
medication she’s been prescribed. Police responded to the home where Thomas
lived on Friday afternoon. They found her 1 month old daughter with severe
burns and unresponsive. Thomas told the police that she put the baby down for a
nap, but put her in the oven by mistake, instead of the crib.