Can a fetus be considered a MOdot employee?
Can a fetus be considered a MOdot employee? That’s the question that legislators
will have to figure out the answer to. Attorney’s representing the Missouri Dept
of Transportation will argue in court that the fetus, carried by late employee
Kaitlyn Anderson, was covered under the state’s worker’s compensation law, so
the state is safe from civil liability her death. Anderson was hit and killed by a
motorist in 2021 while working a job site in the St. Louis area, prompting her
family to sue the department.