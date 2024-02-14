Can a fetus be considered a MOdot employee? That’s the question that legislators

will have to figure out the answer to. Attorney’s representing the Missouri Dept

of Transportation will argue in court that the fetus, carried by late employee

Kaitlyn Anderson, was covered under the state’s worker’s compensation law, so

the state is safe from civil liability her death. Anderson was hit and killed by a

motorist in 2021 while working a job site in the St. Louis area, prompting her

family to sue the department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!