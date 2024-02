Looks like the Kansas City Royals have a new home. The team announced

they will build a new stadium and ballpark in the Crossroads District in

downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The new park will seat about 34 thousand

fans and the team hopes it will be ready for the 2028 season. Although the

final design isn’t ready yet, current drawings show some homage being

paid to the K’s swooping roof lines and centerfield fountains.

