Retired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin has been announced as the keynote

speaker for Southeast Missouri State University’s 13th annual Power of

Women Luncheon and Expo. According to an article in the Southeast

Missourian, Godwin is a 1970 graduate of Jackson High School and

received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics from SEMO in

She has been called a pioneer in her field and SEMO’s Major Gift

Officer Brad Koester thinks that she’ll deliver an empowering message. The

expo will take place on March 1rst at the Show Me Center. Tickets cost 35-

dollars each.