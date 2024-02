The national 988 suicide and crisis hotline has been around for nearly two

years. The 24-hour hotline is designed for someone to talk to, someone to

respond, and somewhere to go. Nora Bock, with the Missouri Department

of Mental Health, says having the words suicide and crisis in the hotline

can be confusing to some people who need help.

Missourians can dial or text 988 or chat virtually if they need help.