19 arrests of alleged gang members were made yesterday in Sikeston. The

group calls themselves the “Knot Boyz” and they started in 2018 or 19 while

most of the members were in high school. Some of them claim to be artists,

others rappers but police have been tracking criminal activity linked to the

gang for at least 3 years. So far police have linked members to weapons

and at least 58 criminal incidents. Each man arrested in that round-up is

being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

