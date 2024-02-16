A woman faces a 50-thousand dollar bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge’s orders.
orders. Thirty-four-year-old Suzanna Ballard, faces a Class D felony charge
of forgery, a Class D felony of stealing a controlled substance or meth
manufacturing material and more. On Monday the sheriff’s office received
word that she approached one of her former victim’s again, stealing some
of the victims prescription Hydrocodone pills in the process. As part of her
bond conditions, Ballard had been ordered to have no contact with victims
or witnesses in the case.