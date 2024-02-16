A woman faces a 50-thousand dollar bond and was processed into the

Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge’s

orders. Thirty-four-year-old Suzanna Ballard, faces a Class D felony charge

of forgery, a Class D felony of stealing a controlled substance or meth

manufacturing material and more. On Monday the sheriff’s office received

word that she approached one of her former victim’s again, stealing some

of the victims prescription Hydrocodone pills in the process. As part of her

bond conditions, Ballard had been ordered to have no contact with victims

or witnesses in the case.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!