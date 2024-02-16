The mass shooting that happened after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl was not a terror attack

The mass shooting that happened after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl

celebration, killing one person and wounding almost two dozen others, appeared

to start between several people and is not linked to a terrorist attack. Police

arrested three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved,

leaving two in custody. No charges have been filed. Police are looking for others

who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people

with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline. Police have

recovered several guns and say the incident is still a very active investigation.

