The mass shooting that happened after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl was not a terror attack
celebration, killing one person and wounding almost two dozen others, appeared
to start between several people and is not linked to a terrorist attack. Police
arrested three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved,
leaving two in custody. No charges have been filed. Police are looking for others
who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people
with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline. Police have
recovered several guns and say the incident is still a very active investigation.