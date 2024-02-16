The Missouri House of Representatives has passed legislation that prevents a county or municipality from delaying evictions unless authorized by state law. The bill is sponsored by Kansas City Republican Chris Brown…
Brown says his goal is not to force renters out, but to establish a uniform
rule applicable to the entire state. Kansas City Democrat Ingrid Burnett
voted no on the bill, saying that it’s a heavy-handed response to an
extraordinary situation. The bill now goes to the senate for that chamber to
decide whether to support it.