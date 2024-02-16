The Missouri National Guard confirmed about 250 of its service members

are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the southern U.S.

border under Title 10 duty status, meaning they’ve been drafted into federal

service, or “federalized.” The guardsmen are with the 220th Engineer

Company from the Missouri National Guard armory in Festus and the

1251st Transportation Company from the Missouri National Guard armory

in Harrisonville. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint

Task Force North, the two companies are tasked with assisting primarily

with surveillance activities.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!