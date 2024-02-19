For the past nine years, Reed’s Metals in Scott City has actively participated

in a companywide initiative known as Covering the Community.

This meaningful program entails the provision of a new metal roof, free of

charge, to one deserving homeowner in the area annually.

According to Nick Reynolds, the general manager, individuals or families

are nominated by members of the community, who believe they would

greatly benefit from a new roof. Each Reed’s Metals location then selects a

winner from the nominations received.

