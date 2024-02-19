If Missouri school districts or charter schools fail to adequately reportincidents of bullying, it could cost them. A House committee is reviewing Representative John Black’s bill, which would withhold state funding and fine districts if they fail to report bullying
St. Louis Democrat Marlene Terry says when lawmakers are fighting to
increase student achievement and teacher pay, she does not want to take
money away from schools because of the bad behavior of others. The
committee has not yet voted on the bill.