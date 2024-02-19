Missouri is deciding whether to toughen the punishment for people who roam neighborhoods looking for unlocked cars and garage doors. St. Louis Representative Jim Murphy says Missouri law does not cover these acts, or they fall under crimes which carry too little punishment.
His bill would create the crime of “unlawfully gaining entry into a motor
vehicle,” which would be a felony, punishable by up to four years in jail and
a fine of up to ten-thousand dollars. A Missouri House committee could
soon vote on the bill.