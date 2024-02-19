Southeast Missouri State University and regional CBS affiliate KFVS12

revealed a groundbreaking partnership on February 12th, aimed at

fostering education and career pathways for bilingual journalism students.

This collaborative effort entails the recruitment of students from three

esteemed universities in Puerto Rico, affiliated with the Hispanic

Educational Technology Services (HETS) program.

Seniors hailing from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, University

of the Sacred Heart, and Ana G. Mendez University will have the

opportunity to serve as paid interns at KFVS12.