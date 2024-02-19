Southeast Missouri State University and regional CBS affiliate KFVS12 revealed a groundbreaking partnership
This collaborative effort entails the recruitment of students from three
esteemed universities in Puerto Rico, affiliated with the Hispanic
Educational Technology Services (HETS) program.
Seniors hailing from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, University
of the Sacred Heart, and Ana G. Mendez University will have the
opportunity to serve as paid interns at KFVS12.