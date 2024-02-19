The former police chief of Cardwell, Danny Lee Spradlin, has been released on bond
on bond after surrendering himself last Thursday night. He faces four
felony charges related to incidents stemming from two traffic stops in
2023.
Spradlin is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and two counts
of tampering with physical evidence.
Court documents allege that Spradlin injured two people during separate
traffic stops and subsequently deleted body camera footage linked to those
incidents.