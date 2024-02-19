The former police chief of Cardwell, Danny Lee Spradlin, has been released

on bond after surrendering himself last Thursday night. He faces four

felony charges related to incidents stemming from two traffic stops in

2023.

Spradlin is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and two counts

of tampering with physical evidence.

Court documents allege that Spradlin injured two people during separate

traffic stops and subsequently deleted body camera footage linked to those

incidents.

