The tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade and rally

on Wednesday once again brought the conversation about the state’s gun

policies to the forefront of national attention.

Despite widespread condemnation of the shooting by Missouri’s elected

officials, there was a clear divergence in viewpoints regarding legislative

action on guns.

Republicans largely rejected the notion that the state’s firearm

policies require revision, while Democrats continued to advocate for what

they perceive as “common-sense” measures.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!