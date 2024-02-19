The tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade and rally on Wednesday once again brought the conversation about the state’s gun policies to the forefront of national attention.
The tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade and rally
on Wednesday once again brought the conversation about the state’s gun
policies to the forefront of national attention.
Despite widespread condemnation of the shooting by Missouri’s elected
officials, there was a clear divergence in viewpoints regarding legislative
action on guns.
Republicans largely rejected the notion that the state’s firearm
policies require revision, while Democrats continued to advocate for what
they perceive as “common-sense” measures.