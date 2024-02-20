Annual statewide Missouri 4-H events return in late May. They are State 4-

H Teen Conference and State 4-H Congress. The Teen Conference is for

youth ages 11 to 13, with a cost of $100. That one takes place May 28 and

29 in Columbia on the University of Missouri campus for 4-H members

around the state. The theme for 2024 is “Road Trippin.’” The two-day event

offers participants the chance to try new activities and learn about STEM,

Healthy Living, Civic Engagement, and Leadership.

