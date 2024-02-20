Five people tragically lost their lives in roadway accidents across Missouri within justover four hours on Friday evening.

Five people tragically lost their lives in roadway accidents across Missouri within just

over four hours on Friday evening. These fatal crashes occurred amidst challenging

winter weather conditions, leading to numerous accidents statewide.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the fatalities resulted from four separate crashes

that occurred between 5:31 p.m. and 9:52 p.m. on Friday.

