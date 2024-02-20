If your vehicle isn’t registered, you’re going to have a problem getting itfixed.
fixed. A new plan is being worked on to only allow mechanics to do work on
properly registered vehicles. Missouri House Bill 1507 would prohibit auto
shops from performing maintenance or repairs on vehicles with expired
temporary tags. It would be on the business to check that the vehicle is
properly registered. If they do work on an unregistered vehicle, they could
be subject to a fine $100 per penalty.