If your vehicle isn’t registered, you’re going to have a problem getting itfixed.

If your vehicle isn’t registered, you’re going to have a problem getting it

fixed. A new plan is being worked on to only allow mechanics to do work on

properly registered vehicles. Missouri House Bill 1507 would prohibit auto

shops from performing maintenance or repairs on vehicles with expired

temporary tags. It would be on the business to check that the vehicle is

properly registered. If they do work on an unregistered vehicle, they could

be subject to a fine $100 per penalty.

