Police need your help to find a man that’s wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.
shooting. James M. Fields, 28, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault and
possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Paducah police report that after
responding to a report of a shooting Saturday night, they found a male shooting victim
had driven himself to the hospital after being shot in the stomach. Detectives identified
the shooter as Fields but found he also left the scene. Anyone with information on his
whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.