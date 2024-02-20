Police need your help to find a man that’s wanted in connection with a weekend

shooting. James M. Fields, 28, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault and

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Paducah police report that after

responding to a report of a shooting Saturday night, they found a male shooting victim

had driven himself to the hospital after being shot in the stomach. Detectives identified

the shooter as Fields but found he also left the scene. Anyone with information on his

whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!