There’s movement on the project to widen Interstate 70 to three lanes across Missouri.Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander says St. Charles-based Millstone Weber has been chosen to complete the 20-mile mid Missouri stretch between Highway 63 in Columbia and Highway 54 in Kingdom City. Gander, who’s been with MoDOT for about 30 years, says the project has been a long time coming…
Work could begin there this spring or summer. The price tag of the mid Missouri project is about
405-million dollars.