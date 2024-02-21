Missouri Governor Mike Parson is keeping his word and doing his part to help Texas Governor Greg Abbott to protect the US Southern Border.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is keeping his word and doing his part to
help Texas Governor Greg Abbott to protect the US Southern Border.
Parson said he is sending resources and personnel from Missouri to
support Operation Lone Star at the Texas Mexico border. After visiting the
border with several other governors last month, Gov Parson said the border
with Mexico has to be secured and the Missouri National Guard will do
more in Texas to help.