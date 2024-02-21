Missouri Governor Mike Parson is keeping his word and doing his part to

help Texas Governor Greg Abbott to protect the US Southern Border.

Parson said he is sending resources and personnel from Missouri to

support Operation Lone Star at the Texas Mexico border. After visiting the

border with several other governors last month, Gov Parson said the border

with Mexico has to be secured and the Missouri National Guard will do

more in Texas to help.

