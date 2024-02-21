Missouri’s state House has passed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire in cities.
Missouri’s state House has passed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire in cities.
The bill makes shooting a firearm within city limits a misdemeanor for the
first offense and was met with overwhelming support in the Republican-
Controlled House. The Bill was passed less than a week after a deadly
shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that left One woman
dead and 22 people, including multiple children, injured.